🔥Boy rushes to hug pizza man who just lost daughter🔥

When a delivery man brought pizza to his house on Saturday night, a toddler from Rhode Island wanted to thank him. So the 2-year-old ran outside and gave the delivery man a big hug.

The sweet moment was caught on the home’s doorbell camera. The little boy named Cohen is seen running, arms outstretched, toward the delivery man as he’s about to leave. Cohen then tries to kiss the man, as his mom tells him to just blow kisses. The delivery man thanks Cohen for his kindness and tells him to have a good night.The toddler’s enthusiasm melted hearts when his mom posted the video on Facebook. “We thought it was so sweet and funny,” Lindsey Sheely wrote about her son’s affectionate gesture. “I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us.”

Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too! 😂 We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us 🥰❤️

Even better, is that I posted this to my IG stories last night and somehow, it found it’s way to the man who delivered our pizza! Thank you, Ryan, for being so sweet with our little guy!

Update: little did we know what Cohen’s hug to this stranger would mean. Someone showed Ryan the video I posted to my IG, so he messaged me, and I found him on FB so he could share the video. Through this, we found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God. I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason. If you feel inclined, please consider donating to his GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. My heart is so heavy for this family 😔 anything to help lighten the burden, I know, will be greatly appreciated ❤️

https://www.gofundme.com/f/alyssa039s-servicefamily-travel-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Thank you to RI Home Security for hooking us up with this doorbell that allowed us to capture this moment!!❤️Posted by Lindsey Sheely on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Sheely tagged Ryan Catterson, the man who graciously accepted her son’s hug. Then she added an update to her post with more information about Catterson.”Little did we know what Cohen’s hug to this stranger would mean,” Sheely wrote. After someone connected Sheely and Catterson on Facebook, they started talking.”Through this, we found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God,” Sheely’s post continued.On Catterson’s Facebook, the dad posted about the loss of his daughter, Alyssa, who was 16 years old. “I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason,” Sheely wrote, adding that Catterson’s family has a GoFundMe to cover the cost of Alyssa’s funeral. “My heart is so heavy for this family,” Sheely wrote. “Anything to help lighten the burden, I know, will be greatly appreciated.”