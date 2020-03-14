The latest headlines in your inbox

A boy who was mocked for his love of reading has shared advice on how to stand up to bullies at school.

Callum Manning set up an Instagram page for book reviews, but students at his new school found it and added him to a social media group chat dedicated to mocking his passion.

The 13-year-old, from South Shields, was left “devastated”, according to his mother Carla.

But when his sister Ellis shared her brother’s plight on Twitter, support poured in from celebrities and authors including Stormzy and Neil Gaiman.

Callum is now urging youngsters not to let bullies get to them, insisting people can “rise above” the situation.

He told the Standard: “Make sure you tell an adult and try your hardest to rise above them.”

A report from charity Ditch the Label found that around one in five young people in the UK had been through some kind of bullying in the last year. One in three of those who had been bullied reported having suicidal thoughts, the charity said.

Anne Longfield, who advocates for children’s rights in the UK as part of her role as chief commissioner for children, described the results as “worrying” and said “more needs to be done” to help kids being bullied.

Callum’s advice is straightforward – he said: “I know it’s not easy, but try to ignore them.”

He said his love of reading stemmed from an early age, with his mother reading to him and his sister even when they were babies.

He added: “I always loved reading and could do so since I was about two years [old].”

Callum Manning, who was bullied in a group chat after setting up an Instagram account to recommend books to his friends (PA)

After Callum’s love of reading got widespread attention on the internet, cruise company Royal Caribbean asked him to curate a collection of books for their ships.

Callum chose six books, including his favourite, the thriller You by Caroline Kepnes, and the classic tale of 1920s American excess F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

The other books on Callum’s list include the children’s classics George’s Marvellous Medicine by Roald Dahl, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and Rick Riordan’s The Lightning Thief.

Callum added: “I chose these books as both young and older kids would enjoy them, and they’re great for when you want to dip in and out.”

But Callum’s love of his books may make him an outlier, according to a new study.

Research published by the National Literacy Trust, a charity that aims to promote reading, writing, listening and speaking skills among children, for World Book Day last week found that British kids are reading less than ever.

Just 26 per cent of children say they are reading every day in their free time, while 53 per cent of children and young people said they liked reading either “very much or “quite a lot” – the lowest level since 2013.