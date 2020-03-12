The latest headlines in your inbox

A five-year-old boy at risk of going completely deaf just two years ago can now hear and speak fluently after crowdfunding £80,000 for life-changing treatment.

Ben Wayne, from south London, was born with hearing loss as a result of genetic condition Connexin 26. He had hearing aids fitted at just four weeks old but could still barely hear.

In 2018, when “lively” Ben was three years old, doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital told his parents that without cochlear implants, he would become completely deaf within years.

But despite this, Ben did not meet the NHS England Nice criteria for the devices, which cost £80,000 a pair.

His mother Joanna, 33, set up a JustGiving page, their story went viral and strangers crowdfunded the money needed for Ben to have the implants.

The first five years of a child’s life are critical in gaining the ability to access sounds for speech development.

Since Ben had surgery in May 2018 at St Thomas’, the family has used remaining funds to pay for him to have bi-weekly sessions of auditory-verbal therapy with charity Auditory Verbal UK.

Today Mrs Wayne told the Standard that in under two years, the therapy has helped her son go from having just a handful of words to being able to interact “like any other five-year-old”.

She said: “It has changed the course of his life. To hear his teacher saying he is achieving what a child of his age is expected to achieve, when two years ago he couldn’t speak, is phenomenal.”

This week, AVUK was chosen from 400 charities as one of 10 winners of the 2020 GSK Impact Awards, which recognise contributions to improving the UK’s health and wellbeing.

At an awards ceremony at the Science Museum in May, it will receive £30,000 in unrestricted funding and development support from The King’s Fund.

Around 7,200 children under five in the UK have severe to profound hearing loss and more than half leave primary school without reaching the expected standard in reading, writing or mathematics, according to the charity.

But it found that the majority of children who attended an AV programme for at least two years performed as well or better in their Key Stage One exams as their typical hearing peers. However, access to this therapy is currently a postcode lottery.

Anita Grover, CEO of AVUK, said: “With access to support in the critical first few years of their lives, deaf children can get an equal start at school.”