🔥Boy, 7, calls police on mother to complain about not being allowed outside to play during coronavirus lockdown🔥

A seven-year-old boy called the police on his mother for not letting him go to the park amid the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Alfie Bell, who lives in Stirling in Scotland, has Crohn’s disease and is self-isolating for three months with his mother Stephanie, as catching coronavirus could be very harmful for him.

He is allowed to play on his trampoline in the garden for five minutes twice a day.

But Alfie got bored after about a week of isolation and called the police to report his mother because she would not let him go to the park.

The first Ms Bell heard of it was when two officers rang the doorbell.

She said: “It’s only me and my son in the house and we are kind of getting a bit sick of each other’s company.

“He got up on Thursday and said ‘I’m going to the park’ and he was going to see his friends. I said: ‘No, you’re not going anywhere, there’s a bad bug outside and you can’t go out’.”

Ms Bell said that she and Alfie had a big argument, after which he went to his room.

Five minutes later the police had arrived and she had to send them away.

Ms Bell said that she asked Alfie why he called the police.

She said that he told her: “‘So you can go to the jail because you’re not letting me out to play’.

She went on: “What’s happened is he attempted to phone the police because I wasn’t letting him out to play. The phone has been temporarily confiscated.”

Alfie had taken to sitting by a window to look out for long periods.

But since the story has emerged, locals have given them games to play and started waving through the window.

Ms Bell said: “It’s a great wee community.”

A police spokesperson confirmed that the house visit took place.