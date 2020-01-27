🔥Boy, 4, shot dead after dad play-wrestled him with gun tucked into his waistband🔥

A four-year-old boy was shot dead as he playfully wrestled with his father who had a gun tucked into his waistband, police said.

Tripp Shaw died on Thursday morning after he and his father, 36-year-old Tyler Shaw, were both shot in the head in their home in Monroe County, Indiana.

Authorities said Shaw had a gun concealed in the small of his back as the two wrestled on a bed. The gun then fell and fired once, hitting both Tripp and Tyler Shaw in the head.

The boy was rushed to Riley Children’s Hospital, where he later died. Shaw was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He is expected to recover.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said the gun has been sent off to be tested for any defects that may have caused it to fire unexpectedly, according to The Indy Star.

According to Swain, the case is under investigation, although it is unclear if charges will be filed.

Tyler Shaw and his wife, Natalie, are also parents of two daughters, according to a GoFunMe campaign set up to help cover the family’s medical costs. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $22,000.

On Facebook, Tripp’s aunt, Nikki Hughes, wrote: ‘It truly takes a village and I pray that the burden of medical debt will not cloud over their grief.’

Indiana permits residents to open carry and concealed carry firearms, as long as they have the proper permit. Police did not say whether Shaw had a license for the gun.