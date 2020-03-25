Boy, 16, fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with victim’s nameST. LOUIS — A teenage boy shot in the chest Tuesday night in St. Louis has died, police said.Ean McMiller, 16, was found bleeding on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue about 9: 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Ean was rushed to a hospital, where he died.Ean lived in the 8400 block of Gast Place in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.Police said they found the boy after being called about a shooting, but police have not released any other details about the crime.Detectives don’t know who killed Ean, police said.The shooting was in the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis, where violent crime from September through February has seen an increase over the same six-month period the previous year.This is the second homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood in a month. On Feb. 18, Anthony Phinney, 47, was killed inside a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Police said Phinney was shot in a domestic disturbance. Police questioned a 34-year-old woman in connection to the case. However, police said she was released pending further investigation.Check back for updates.

