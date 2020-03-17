🔥Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenager Damani Mauge after fatal stabbing on bus in Croydon🔥

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering teenager Damani Mauge, who was found with fatal stab wounds on a bus in Croydon.

The suspect, from Mitchum, was arrested on Sunday and has also been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said they had been called to a stabbing on a 130 bus in Whitehorse Lane in south London at about 8.30pm on Sunday, March 8.

Damani, aged 17, was found with fatal knife wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9.10pm.

A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday, March 10, and the cause of death was found to be a stab wound to the chest, police said.