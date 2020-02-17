🔥Boy, 15, 'dragged off moped and stabbed in gang-related attack' in Hackney🔥

A boy aged 15 is fighting for life today after witnesses said he was dragged off a moped and knifed in a suspected gang ambush.

The teenager was one of three victims seriously injured in a series of stabbings in just over an hour of bloodshed across east London.

Residents said the boy was pulled off the moped in Brooke Road, Hackney at about 5.15pm yesterday before being stabbed.

He staggered and then collapsed a few hundred yards around the corner with a severe head injury.

Police and medics arrived and took him to hospital where he was today in a life-threatening condition.

One resident said: “We were looking out the window and the boy was on the floor, one of the neighbours was there with him too and police officers were surrounding him.

“There was a helmet in the middle of the road, he was dragged off his bike and stabbed.”

Another neighbour said: “I saw flashing lights and looked out and saw him lying in the road … the paramedics were working on him for a long time before they got him in the ambulance.”

She added: “I have a 15-year-old too so it is worrying. There seems to be stabbings everyday but it is a shock when it happens on your doorstep.”

Forensics officers last night removed a black Jeep from the scene, which is said to have fingerprints on the bonnet belonging to his attackers

A crime scene remained in place today as police questioned two people aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Stop and search powers were stepped up across Hackney until 10am today.

Police said the attack is believed to be gang-related. In a separate stabbing, a man in his twenties was attacked in Sandringham Road, Barking just before 4.30pm.

His condition in hospital was described today as critical.

The incident is being linked to a 19-year-old man who was stabbed in the hand in Porters Avenue, Dagenham. Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Then at 5.44pm, police came across two men fighting in New North Road, Ilford.

A man in his thirties suffered stab and slash wounds and was in a life-threatening condition in hospital today. Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A Met spokesman said: “If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

“Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can also call police on 101.