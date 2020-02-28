Boy, 15, dies in Hazelwood shooting

Timothy T. Nguyen was arrested for manslaughter and armed criminal action on Feb. 27.

HAZELWOOD — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Thursday morning, according to Hazelwood Police. Police did not release the identity of the boy due to his age. Timothy T. Nguyen, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting at a residence in the 7400 block of Sieloff Drive.Police say they got to the residence at 1:42 a.m. Thursday.According to court documents from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Nguyen shot the boy while loading and unloading a 9mm Taurus gun. The boy was taken to a local hospital and later died, according to police. Nguyen was arrested on the scene, admitted to the shooting and told police where the gun was, according to court documents. His bond is set at $30,000 with no 10% authorized at St. Louis County Justice Center.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Timothy T. Nguyen was arrested for manslaughter and armed criminal action on Feb. 27.