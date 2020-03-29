🔥Boy, 14, dies after contracting coronavirus in Portugal, health ministry says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 14-year-old boy with coronavirus has died, the Portuguese health ministry has said.

Minister Marta Temido said on Sunday that the boy also had prior health conditions.

While the boy tested positive for the coronavirus, health experts still need to investigate if he died of the disease caused by the virus or other health problems, Mr Temido added.

Meanwhile, Portugal reported on Sunday that it has 119 total deaths from the virus and 38,042 infections.

It comes as Europe emerged as the new global epicentre for the coronavirus spread over recent weeks.

Spain and Italy alone now account for more than half of the world’s death toll, and are still seeing over 800 deaths a day each.

Spain, neighbouring Portugal, has moved to tighten its lockdown and ban all nonessential work as it hit another daily record of 838 dead.

The country’s overall official toll was more than 6,500.

The crisis is also pummelling world economies and putting huge strains on national health care systems.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a more vigorous response from the 27-nation European Union.

“It is the most difficult moment for the EU since its foundation and it has to be ready to rise to the challenge,” he said.

Spain, Italy, France and six other EU members have asked the union to share the burden by issuing European debt, dubbed coronabonds, to help fight the virus.

But the idea has met resistance from Germany and the Netherlands.

European countries have also resisted sharing masks with their neighbors for fear that they, too, will need them in mass quantities soon.

Many countries have turned to China, where the outbreak is easing, flying in cargo planes to get protective medical equipment.

These tensions have raised new fears about whether the EU will survive this crisis.

“It’s really, really important that we achieve better coordination,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

Worldwide infections surpassed 680,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States leads the world with about 125,000 reported cases, but five other countries have higher death tolls: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.