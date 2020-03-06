🔥Boy, 13, rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Canning Town🔥

A boy, who police believe is 13, has been stabbed in east London.

Met Police officers were called to Munday Road, Canning Town, at around 7.39pm by the London Ambulance Service.

The teen was rushed to hospital and his condition is not yet known.

There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.

A statement from Newham MPS said: “Police were called by LAS at 19: 39hrs to Munday Road #Newham #E16 after a teenager was found with a stab injury.

“Officers attended. The victim, blvd to be aged 13, has been taken to hospital; we await an assessment of his condition.”