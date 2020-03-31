🔥Boy, 13, from London 'becomes UK's youngest virus victim', fundraiser says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 13-year-old from south London has reportedly become the youngest person in the UK to die after contracting coronavirus.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, died at Kings College Hospital on Monday morning after being put into an induced coma, according to the Mirror.

A fundraising page set up after his death said the young boy died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of the Covid-19 disease.

His family said in a statement seen by the Mirror: “Ismail started showing symptoms and had difficulties breathing and was admitted to Kings College Hospital.

“He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday morning.

“To our knowledge, he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated.”

The GoFundMe page, created by Islamic school Madinah College, announced the news with an appeal to raise £4,000 to cover funeral costs.

Madinah director Mark Stephenson, who set up the page, said Ismail’s family has also lost their father to cancer.

Ismail’s sister is a teacher at the centre, Mr Stephenson said.

