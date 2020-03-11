boy,-12,-in-serious-condition-after-shooting-in-huddersfield

A 12-year-old boy is in a serious condition after being shot outside a community centre in Huddersfield last night. 

Police were called to Northfield Hall in Sheepridge after the shooting, around 7.15pm on Tuesday 

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “This level of violence is clearly a cause for concern, especially given the age of the victim and that it happened at a community centre.

“Extensive enquiries are underway by a team of specialist detectives in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

More follows…

