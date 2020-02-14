🔥Boy, 10, left seriously injured after being hit by a car in east London🔥

A 10-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in east London.

Police were called to Barking Road, Newham, just before 8pm on Thursday to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and the boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information and the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police have not said whether the car was at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 7088/13FEB. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.