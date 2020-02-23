🔥Boxing world champions 2020: Every division title holder from heavyweight to flyweight🔥

Tyson Fury is world champion once again after taking the WBC heavyweight from Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

The Gypsy King defeated the Bronze Bomber by TKO in the seventh round in a truly dominating performance from the Brit.

Anthony Joshua remains the closest we have to a unified world champion across 17 weights in the sport.

Oleksandr Usyk​ held that distinction before his decision to vacate the cruiserweight belts and move up to the heavyweight ranks earlier this year.​

While there is a host of ‘regular’, interim and diamond title belts regularly confusing matters, the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO each have their own definitive world champion.

Standard Sport lists the current belt holders below.

Heavyweight

WBC

Tyson Fury

WBA (Super)

Anthony Joshua

IBF

Anthony Joshua

WBO

Anthony Joshua

Cruiserweight

WBC

Vacant

WBA (Super)

Arsen Goulamirian

IBF

Yuniel Dorticos

WBO

Vacant

Light heavyweight

WBC

Artur​ Beterbiev

WBA

Dmitry Bivol

IBF

Artur Beterbiev

WBO

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Super middleweight

WBC

David Benavidez

WBA (Super)

Callum Smith

IBF

Caleb Plant

WBO

Billy Joe Saunders

Middleweight

WBC

Jermall Charlo

WBA (Super)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

IBF

Gennady Golovkin

WBO

Demetrius Andrade

Super welterweight

WBC

Tony Harrison

WBA

Julian Williams

IBF

Julian Williams

WBO

Patrick Teixeira

Welterweight

WBC

Errol Spence Jr

WBA (Super)

Manny Pacquiao

IBF

Errol Spence Jr

WBO

Terence Crawford

Super Lightweight

WBC

Jose Ramirez

WBA

Josh Taylor

IBF

Josh Taylor

WBO

Jose Ramirez

Lightweight

WBC

Devin Haney

WBA

Vasyl Lomachenko

IBF

Richard Commey

WBO

Vasyl Lomachenko

Super featherweight

WBC

Miguel Berchelt

WBA (Super)

Leo Santa Cruz

IBF

Tevin Farmer

WBO

Jamel Herring

Featherweight

WBC

Gary Russell Jr

WBA (Super)

Leo Santa Cruz

IBF

Josh Warrington

WBO

Shakur Stevenson

Super bantamweight

WBC

Rey Vargas

WBA (Super)

Daniel Roman

IBF

Daniel Roman

WBO

Emanuel Navarrete

Bantamweight

WBC

Nordine Oubaali

WBA (Super)

Naoya Inoue

IBF

Naoya Inoue

WBO

John Riel Casimero

Super flyweight

WBC

Juan Francisco Estrada

WBA

Kal Yafai

IBF

Jerwin Ancajas

WBO

Kazuto Ioka​

Flyweight

WBC

Vacant

WBA

Artem Dalakian

IBF

Moruti Mthalane

WBO

Kosei Tanaka