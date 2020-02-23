🔥Boxing world champions 2019: Every division title holder from heavyweight to flyweight🔥
Tyson Fury is world champion once again after taking the WBC heavyweight from Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
The Gypsy King defeated the Bronze Bomber by TKO in the seventh round in a truly dominating performance from the Brit.
Anthony Joshua remains the closest we have to a unified world champion across 17 weights in the sport.
Oleksandr Usyk held that distinction before his decision to vacate the cruiserweight belts and move up to the heavyweight ranks earlier this year.
While there is a host of ‘regular’, interim and diamond title belts regularly confusing matters, the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO each have their own definitive world champion.
Standard Sport lists the current belt holders below.
Heavyweight
WBC
Tyson Fury
WBA (Super)
Anthony Joshua
IBF
Anthony Joshua
WBO
Anthony Joshua
Cruiserweight
WBC
Vacant
WBA (Super)
Arsen Goulamirian
IBF
Yuniel Dorticos
WBO
Vacant
Light heavyweight
WBC
Artur Beterbiev
WBA
Dmitry Bivol
IBF
Artur Beterbiev
WBO
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez
Super middleweight
WBC
David Benavidez
WBA (Super)
Callum Smith
IBF
Caleb Plant
WBO
Billy Joe Saunders
Middleweight
WBC
Jermall Charlo
WBA (Super)
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez
IBF
Gennady Golovkin
WBO
Demetrius Andrade
Super welterweight
WBC
Tony Harrison
WBA
Julian Williams
IBF
Julian Williams
WBO
Patrick Teixeira
Welterweight
WBC
Errol Spence Jr
WBA (Super)
Manny Pacquiao
IBF
Errol Spence Jr
WBO
Terence Crawford
Super Lightweight
WBC
Jose Ramirez
WBA
Josh Taylor
IBF
Josh Taylor
WBO
Jose Ramirez
Lightweight
WBC
Devin Haney
WBA
Vasyl Lomachenko
IBF
Richard Commey
WBO
Vasyl Lomachenko
Super featherweight
WBC
Miguel Berchelt
WBA (Super)
Leo Santa Cruz
IBF
Tevin Farmer
WBO
Jamel Herring
Featherweight
WBC
Gary Russell Jr
WBA (Super)
Leo Santa Cruz
IBF
Josh Warrington
WBO
Shakur Stevenson
Super bantamweight
WBC
Rey Vargas
WBA (Super)
Daniel Roman
IBF
Daniel Roman
WBO
Emanuel Navarrete
Bantamweight
WBC
Nordine Oubaali
WBA (Super)
Naoya Inoue
IBF
Naoya Inoue
WBO
John Riel Casimero
Super flyweight
WBC
Juan Francisco Estrada
WBA
Kal Yafai
IBF
Jerwin Ancajas
WBO
Kazuto Ioka
Flyweight
WBC
Vacant
WBA
Artem Dalakian
IBF
Moruti Mthalane
WBO
Kosei Tanaka