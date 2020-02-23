🔥Boxing points system explained: How judges will score a fight for Wilder vs Fury🔥

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go to war again tonight with the WBC heavyweight title on the line.

15 months ago, their first bout ended in a controversial split decision draw which saw Wilder retain his strap.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ floored the challenger with a devatsating shot in the final round but many boxing fans felt ‘The Gypsy King’s’ superior ringwork throughout the contest should have been enough for him to walk away as a new champion.

An all-American team of judges will be ringside tonight – something Fury insists he is absolutely fine with.

Here is how they well be scoring the action…

1.

The scoring is carried out by three ringside judges.

2.

They operate what is known as a “10 must system.” This means that the fighter deemed the winner of each round is awarded 10 points with the loser usually receiving nine. However, rounds which are viewed as equal are scored 10-10.

3.

Judges hand in a scorecard to the referee at the end of each round and they are then given to a ringside official.

4.

At the finish of a 12-round fight which has gone the distance, the tallies of all three judges are added up to determine three “final scores.”

5.

Hence if Fighter A has won eight of the rounds on by one judges’ reckoning and lost four, he will receive eight scores of 10 and four of nine – making a total of 80 plus 36 to make a final amount of 116.

6.

Conversely, Fighter B must then have won only four rounds and lost eight, making a total of 40 plus 72, equalling 112.

7.

If all three judges score it in favour of Fighter A, it is a Unanimous Decision win.

8..

If two judges score for Fighter A and one judge scores for Fighter B, then it is a Split Decision win for Fighter A.

9.

If two judges score for Fighter A and one judge scores a draw then it is a Majority Decision win for Fighter A.

10.

If all judges score a draw then it is a draw by Unanimous Decision.

11.

If two judges score a draw and one judge scores for either boxer then it is a Majority Draw.

12.

If, as in the case of Fury and Wilder, one judge scores for Fighter A, one judge scores for fighter B and one judge deems it a draw, then it is a Split Decision Draw.

13.

Scores can vary from the usual 10-9 outcome. If Fighter A knocks down Fighter B, the round is scored 10-8 to Fighter A. If there is a second knockdown, it is scored 10-7.

14.

Some state athletic commissions in the USA employ a three knockdown rule- meaning that a fighter will be declared to have been knocked out if he is knocked down for a third time in a round. However, the four major global commissions – WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – do not apply this rule.

15.

A fighter can also be deducted a point or two points in each round by the referee for persistent rule-breaking. There will usually be a warning first.

16.

Some fights in Britain are scored solely by the referee.

17.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) rules detail what aspects of a fighter’s performance in each round will determine the scoring.

18.

Rule 3.31 says Points will be awarded:

For “attack” – direct clean hits with the knuckle part of the glove of either hand to any part of the front or side of the head or body above the belt.



The “belt” is defined as an imaginary line drawn across the body from the top of the hip bones.



For “defence” – guarding, slipping, ducking or getting away from an attack. Where contestants are otherwise equal the majority of points will be given to the one who does most leading off or displays the better style.

So there you have it, as simple as that…