🔥Boxing in 2020: Confirmed postponements, new fight dates for Whyte vs Povetkin, Usyk vs Chisora and more🔥

The boxing calendar has been left in disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic with a growing number of fights scheduled or postponed over the coming months.

With the government advising against mass gatherings and with emergency workers no longer able to support events due to the Covid-19 outbreak, boxing has been effectively put on hold until June at the earliest.

The British Boxing Board of Control this week made the decision to postpone all public boxing events under its jurisdiction.

Both Matchroom Boxing and Queensbury Promotions have now postponed or rescheduled most of their upcoming bouts – including three huge heavyweight clashes – with Top Rank doing likewise in the US with more changes to the calendar possibly to follow.

Here’s every fight to be postponed or rescheduled so far…

20 March: MTK Golden Contract semi-finals – POSTPONED

New date TBC

21 March: Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 16 May

28 March: Artur Beterbiev vs Meng Fanlong – POSTPONED

New date TBC

28 March: Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan – POSTPONED,

Fight to be added to another Matchroom card later this year

Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn undercard fights also moved to future Matchroom cards

New date TBC

28 March: Shakan Pitters vs Chad Sugden – POSTPONED

3 April: Ultimate Boxxer, POSTPONED

New date TBC

4 April: Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 27 June

11 April: Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 11 July

11 April: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – RESCHEDULED

Fight moved to 11 July

17 April: Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker – POSTPONED

New date TBC

24 April: Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas – RESCHEDULED

Fight to be moved to June date

25 April: Naoya Inoue vs John Riel Casemiro- POSTPONED

New date TBC

25 April: Samir Ziani vs Alex Dilmaghani – POSTPONED

New date TBC

2 May: Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong – POSTPONED

New date TBC

2 May: Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin – POSTPONED

Fight moved to July 4

9 May: Lee Selby vs George Kambasos Jr – POSTPONED

Fight moved to July 11

23 May: Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora – POSTPONED

New date TBC