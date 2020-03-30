🔥Boxing in 2020: Confirmed postponements, new fight dates for Whyte vs Povetkin, Usyk vs Chisora and more🔥

The boxing calendar has been left in disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic with a growing number of fights scheduled or postponed over the coming months.
With the government advising against mass gatherings and with emergency workers no longer able to support events due to the Covid-19 outbreak, boxing has been effectively put on hold until June at the earliest.
The British Boxing Board of Control this week made the decision to postpone all public boxing events under its jurisdiction.
Both Matchroom Boxing and Queensbury Promotions have now postponed or rescheduled most of their upcoming bouts – including three huge heavyweight clashes – with Top Rank doing likewise in the US with more changes to the calendar possibly to follow.
Here’s every fight to be postponed or rescheduled so far…
20 March: MTK Golden Contract semi-finals – POSTPONED
New date TBC
21 March: Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 16 May
28 March: Artur Beterbiev vs Meng Fanlong – POSTPONED
New date TBC
28 March: Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan – POSTPONED,
Fight to be added to another Matchroom card later this year
Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn undercard fights also moved to future Matchroom cards
New date TBC
28 March: Shakan Pitters vs Chad Sugden – POSTPONED
3 April: Ultimate Boxxer, POSTPONED
New date TBC
4 April: Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 27 June
11 April: Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 11 July
11 April: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur – RESCHEDULED
Fight moved to 11 July
17 April: Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker – POSTPONED
New date TBC
24 April: Terri Harper vs Natasha Jonas – RESCHEDULED
Fight to be moved to June date
25 April: Naoya Inoue vs John Riel Casemiro- POSTPONED
New date TBC
25 April: Samir Ziani vs Alex Dilmaghani – POSTPONED
New date TBC
2 May: Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong – POSTPONED
New date TBC
2 May: Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin – POSTPONED
Fight moved to July 4
9 May: Lee Selby vs George Kambasos Jr – POSTPONED
Fight moved to July 11
23 May: Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora – POSTPONED
New date TBC