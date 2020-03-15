The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Adriana Lima radiates warmth down the phone from Miami where she says it’s an unusually chilly 10°C, “that’s cold for us! ” she laughs.

“Thank you for your time,” she purrs politely in a soft Brazilian accent. The Salvador-born model and actress and mother of two girls, Valentina and Sienna, was the longest-serving Victoria’s Secret Angel of all time, and is one of the highest paid supermodels in the world.

Boxing lovers can thank her for bringing the workout into the mainstream, too; she has been a long-time champion of how how it can transform both your body physically and mind – and she’s pretty damn good at it. ​

We caught up with the PUMA ambassador for the launch of the new Zone XT training line, and she shared with us her hardcore fitness and surprisingly zen wellness routine.

I usually wake up at around 6am and the first thing I do is take my phone out and go on Instagram, it’s horrible! So bad!

After that the next thing that is a necessity for me is a coffee with almond milk and honey, otherwise I just can’t function.

Then I’ll get my two daughters ready and drive them to school drive. When I get home I have my breakfast around 8-8.30am, it’s usually some kind of gluten-free pancakes or waffles, but a healthier version, with a berry sauce on top of it – I like to have something sweet in the morning to kill my sweet tooth so I don’t crave it later.

I train six days a week and have one day off. My morning workout starts around 10.30am and I do boxing 90 per cent of the time, the rest of the time I do some yoga and Lagree​ – a class that combines elements of strength training, cardio, conditioning, and Pilates on a Reformer carriage. I do it at a place in Miami called Jet Set.

I don’t really use skincare in the morning because I go to the gym and I really sweat a lot. As usually my workout is high intensity, so I will maybe just wash my face with Huda Beauty Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £34, and that’s it.

For boxing I go to 5th Street Gym in Miami and train with Dino Spencer who works with professional boxers. Every day we have a different focus, one day we do legs, one day upper body, one day core, one day cardio and one day a mix. He’ll decide how long we train for, it’s not up to me! It could be a minimum of 30 minutes to one hour but the shorter sessions are usually super intense.

I practise yoga with Skylar, he will come to my home or a friend’s house, he is really incredible.

I eat six times a day, about every three hours, three meals and some snacks in between. In Miami I have two ladies at Perfecting Athletes who create my diet, it varies but it’s usually things like wild fish, quinoa, Japanese yam, beans, brown rice, they mix it up.

They are also certified in Chinese medicine so they do acupuncture and gua sha and they tell me which supplements to take. I take things to help with muscle soreness and vitamins C and B12.

I try to have a massage once a week, but I don’t like sports massage I only get that if I need it. I like to go to a chiropractor here and there and that’s why I do yoga for stretching.

I try to get a professional facial once a month. If I’m in New York I go to Sandra Velandia and she customises the facial depending on my needs that day. And then in every day life I usually do my own facials at night, I’ll alternate between three different cleansers, Huda’s, ​Kiehl’s Botanical Cleansing Oil or Dr Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, I also use her Hyaluronic Serum and Face Mask. Then I’ll use Mimi Luzon Glow Formula Sparkling Champagne and 24K Pure Gold Glow Super Oil as well as her Gold Hyaluronic Acid.

I’m usually a very calm person and positive most of the time but if there’s a moment in which I’m really struggling I’ll turn to calming music and listen to Ludovico Einaudi. I also listen to him when I meditate, usually I put on music, I prefer to lay down, I don’t like to meditate sitting, close my eyes and breath in through my nose very slow and out through my nose the slowest I can for 10 minutes. When you’re nervous or tense your brain is in a a certain frequency, so 10 minutes breathing is the minimum amount of time for it to affect the brain and get into a frequence in which you feel calm and in peace.

The sound of his music is scientifically proven to help bring your brain back to that calmness and frequency – try it, you will really feel the difference you really will.

Adriana Lima is a PUMA ambassador, the new Zone XT training shoes are available online and in stores worldwide now.