🔥Boxer Anthony Yarde confirms his father's death from coronavirus and urges people to stay at home🔥

British boxer Anthony Yarde has announced the death of his father from coronavirus.

The 28-year-old confirmed the tragic news via his Instagram account on Sunday, urging people to stay at home and stop risking the further spread of Covid-19.

“I’m a very private person and tbh I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay home,” Yarde said.

“My Dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues.

“The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.

“I’m not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It’s seriously not worth the risk.”

