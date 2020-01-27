🔥Box office collection: Psycho displaces Rajinikanth’s Darbar from top position in Chennai🔥

Malware which is impossible to remove













Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which held the top position at the Chennai box office in the first two weeks, has lost its numero uno place in its third weekend. Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Psycho has now displaced the Rajini’s film as the new movie opens to wonderful response from the audience.

A movie picture from Rajinikanth’s Darbar.PR Handout

Darbar at 3rd Place

In its third weekend, Darbar has collected Rs 55.43 lakh from 159 shows. It is considered to be a good number for any film in its third weekend. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 14.67 lakh from 159 shows.

In the first weekend, the Rajinikanth-starrer had raked in over Rs 7.5 crore from over 1000 shows. In the second weekend, the AR Murugadoss had earned Rs 2.48 crore from 396 shows.

Psycho at Number 1 Position

Mysskin’s Psycho is off to a flying start in Chennai. In the first weekend, the movie has earned Rs 1.35 crore from 201 shows. With the movie getting good reviews, it is expected to do well in the days to come.

Psycho.PR Handout

Dhanush’s Pattas has slipped to the third position in Chennai. In its second weekend, the RS Durai Senthilkumar-directorial has earned Rs 35.51 lakh from 132 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 2.89 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It had made a collection of Rs 2.07 crore from over 450 shows in its first extended weekend.

Prabhu Deva’s Street Dancer 3D has got an average opening in Chennai. The movie has earned Rs 22.64 lakh from 84 shows.