Bouwmeester: “I am on the road to recovery.”

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester issued a statement on Tuesday morning, his first public comments since he collapsed on the bench in Anaheim last week:“I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11. Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern. On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone’s support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.“

Bouwmeester stopped by the Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning and visited with the team.”We got a chance to see him, which was awesome,” O’Reilly said. “The last time I saw him wasn’t very good so it’s good to see him around here and see him back as himself. He’s a special guy, a guy that is the heart and soul of this team and it’s been very weird not having him around. I think it’s hurt us a bit. He’s a well-respected guy, a guy who treats everyone so well and it’s great to see him.”Blues coach Craig Berube said he visited Bouwmeester on Monday.

