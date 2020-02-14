Bouwmeester has device implanted in chest to monitor, control heart

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester looks for an open teammate during the second period of the St. Louis Blues game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

Jay Bouwmeester had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator placed in his chest to monitor and control his heart beat, the Blues announced on Friday morning.The procedure was done at the UCI Medical Center in Orange County. Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode on the bench during the Blues game on Tuesday against Anaheim. He collapsed and had to be revived with a defibrillator.

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

An ICD is a small, battery-powered device that monitors heart rhythm and detects irregular heartbeats. If an abnormal rhythm is detected, it can deliver electric shocks to the heart. It is, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website, usually placed under the left collarbone and is different from a pacemaker. According to Mayo, people who need ICDs have sustained ventricular tachycardia (an abnormal heartbeat), survived a cardiac arrest or fainted from a ventricular arrhythmia. The procedure was performed by the cardiology department at UCI.When Bouwmeester is released by UCI, he will fly back to St. Louis and be monitored by Barnes Jewish Hospital and Washington University physicians.The Blues said the next update on Bouwmeester will come early next week.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

Tonight’s game at Vegas is on, and if that seems like stating the obvious, consider that the Blues almost saw a teammate die during Tuesday’s game.

Game with Ducks is halted in first period after he collapsed on the bench during a stoppage in play

GM Armstrong: ‘I told the players, there’s no playbook on how we should react to this. So don’t think that anything you’re feeling is wrong.’

‘Things are looking very positive,’ Blues GM says after cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game Tuesday hospitalized the veteran defenseman.

The Chicago Wolves would seem to be the obvious choice as the Blues’ AHL affiliate for next season.

Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.

Berube says: ‘I think since the (All-Star) break, I’ve seen a ton of energy. But the No. 1 thing is wins (and) we’re not getting the results.’

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester looks for an open teammate during the second period of the St. Louis Blues game against the Edmonton Oilers at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com