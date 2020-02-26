🔥Bouwmeester “feeling pretty normal,” isn’t sure about his hockey future🔥

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester knocks the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, right, as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington minds the net during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed on the bench in Anaheim, Calif., on Feb. 11 with a heart condition, said he won’t play again this season, in the regular season or the playoffs, but that he hasn’t made any decisions yet about his hockey future beyond that.“At the point now I feel pretty good,” Bouwmeester said in a media session at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. “That’s the weird thing about this, to go from something happened totally out of the blue and unexpected, now there are some restrictions to what I can do, but I feel pretty normal. That’s a good thing.”There’s been a lot going on. (The future) is something I have to evaluate. Wouldn’t say I’ve done that fully. There’s (decisions) I’m going to have to make.”

General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester would not play again this season, in the regular season or the playoffs. “Jay and I have spoken,” Armstrong said. “He will not participate in the regular season and playoffs. We’ll talk about longer term things. It’s February, we don’t have to make long-term decisions. We’ll address them as summer progresses.”Bouwmeester spent five nights at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., and had a defibrillator implanted in his chest to deal with erratic heartbeats in the future. He has visited the team on several occasions, usually game days, at Enterprise Center.