🔥Boutique east London flats with secluded courtyard and herb garden🔥

The Dash development is named after a philanthropist who left an endowment to pay for the construction of almshouses for the poor and a school for 20 children in the area.

In 1643, Robert Dash, a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Haberdashers, one of London’s 12 great livery companies, left an endowment to pay for the construction of almshouses for the poor and a school for 20 children.

Little did he know that some four centuries later, homes in this Hoxton hotspot would cost more than £1 million.

Dash is a boutique scheme of 47 properties named after the philanthropist.

This mix of flats and duplexes with a design emphasis includes sanctuary-like communal spaces — a secluded courtyard, a herb garden and roof terrace. Some apartments come with two balconies.

Prices for homes at Dash start from £670,000 and range up to £1.35 million. Call 020 3504 8310.

HKR Hoxton is a similar urban retreat, with 69 flats, designed with panache by HawkinsBrown Architects.

The stand-out architectural feature is a rhythmic, grid-frame façade of weathered steel.

The rusty-looking metal structure is made to resist corrosion and constantly evolves, changing in tone as it ages.

Residents can make use of a gym and landscaped garden plus a sky terrace at the top.

Crisp, restrained interiors have Crittall glass screen partitions. Prices from £535,000. Call Knight Frank on 020 7718 5202.

