🔥Bournemouth's Dan Gosling demands apology from referee Jon Moss for 'disgraceful' mocking comments🔥

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has demanded an apology from referee Jon Moss for “disgraceful” mocking comments about their Premier League plight this season.

The Cherries lost their 11th game in 15 on Sunday, as Sheffield United came from behind to win at Bramall Lane, to leave them two points above the relegation zone.

Gosling claims Moss made comments “during the game” about Bournemouth’s form seeing them slip from the top half to fighting for survival in two months.

“The ref didn’t help,” Gosling told the Bournemouth Echo. “Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn’t help as well really.

“I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying. It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments.

“The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday.

“I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player – talking about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you’re having one’, ‘your team’s having one’ this and that and it was very, very disrespectful.”

Dan Gosling (right) in action against Sheffield United on Sunday. (REUTERS)

He added: “I think he should really come out and apologise because I thought he was a disgrace.”

The Premier League have not commented on the matter.