🔥Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Premier League: Starting XIs, prediction, live stream, radio and highlights🔥

After a humbling Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek, Chelsea return to Premier League action against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s side are looking to strengthen their grip on that top-four berth and avenge a 1-0 home defeat from December, when Dan Gosling netted a late, VAR-awarded winner in west London.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico; Billing, Lerma, Gosling; H Wilson, C Wilson, King

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Mount, Giroud

Expert view: Alan Smith

“You have to go back to the start of November to see Chelsea enjoying consecutive league wins.

“That’s just not good enough for a team of this stature and Frank Lampard knows it, hence his frustration.

“But if we can ignore that footballing lesson from Bayern Munich, the convincing win over Tottenham should act as a template.

“If Chelsea can maintain that kind of intensity, their ability should prove too much for a struggling Bournemouth side still very much in danger of getting sucked in to the sticky stuff.”

Match prediction

Where to follow the match

TV channel: Due to the television blackout rules surrounding 3pm GMT kick-offs, this match will not be available to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

Text commentary: You can also follow the game live on Saturday with Standard Sport’s match blog with Simon Collings at the Vitality Stadium.

Match highlights

Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC’s Match of the Day, which starts at 10:20pm on Saturday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.

Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

