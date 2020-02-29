🔥Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news and latest build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary stream of Bournemouth vs Chelsea.

Frank Lampard’s side head to the south coast looking to bounce back from a heavy Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Blues remain fourth in the Premier League despite their ongoing inconsistency, following a disappointing defeat to Manchester United with a morale-boosting win over London rivals Tottenham.

They currently hold a three-point buffer to fifth-placed United, while Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth – who won at Stamford Bridge in December – sit 16th and two points above the relegation zone after back-to-back losses.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the action with Simon Collings at Vitality Stadium…

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Chelsea in the Premier League!

How to follow Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV channel: Due to the television blackout rules surrounding 3pm GMT kick-offs, this match will not be available to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Radio: You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

Text commentary: You can also follow the game live today with Standard Sport’s match blog with Simon Collings at the Vitality Stadium.

Chelsea team news

Tammy Abraham is sidelined after limping out of the post-match warm-down against Bayern with a recurrence of his previous ankle problem, with Lampard unsure of a return date.

Willian only made the bench in midweek and is likely to return today, but Christian Pulisic remains out with an adductor injury.

N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) are both unavailable.

Lampard must also choose whether to persevere with Willy Caballero in goal.

Predicted lineups

Bournemouth (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico; Billing, Lerma, Gosling; H Wilson, C Wilson, King

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Mount, Giroud

