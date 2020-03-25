🔥Bottega Veneta has launched a virtual creative community for while we're in quarantine🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You’d be forgiven for thinking Bottega Veneta had already reached its zenith, what with the four British Fashion Awards it scooped in December and its cult accessories achieving street-style catnip status.

But the Italian fashion house has proved that it still has room to bowl over its already adoring legion of fans, this time with its new concept, Bottega Residency, a virtual creative community.

Bottega Veneta’s creative director, the acclaimed designer Daniel Lee, has established the residency to keep us creatively stimulated while in quarantine. The online hub will enable viewers to learn about and watch creative talents from around the world.

Bottega Residency isn’t just for fashion-lovers either; it will also feature creative minds from the worlds of music, film, writing and food.

Each day of the week the brand’s self-confessed “theatre of joyous distraction” will showcase its collaborators, muses, and talents to everyone who wants to tune in.

You won’t be alone in planning a socially-isolated weekend, as with Bottega Residency, you’ll be able to join in on a live gig on Friday evening, learn recipes from revered chefs on Saturday and on Sunday, the brand will be collaborating with film industry partners to stream movies for its viewers.

“Creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta,” creative director Daniel Lee commented. “In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond.”

Bottega Residency can be accessed through Instagram, YouTube and BottegaVeneta.com.