🔥Both Illinois coronavirus patients recovered and returned home-governor🔥

FILE PHOTO: llinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday said that the state had “successfully contained” the coronavirus to two confirmed cases, with both patients recovering fully and returning home.

Even so, as the deadly outbreak continues to stoke global fear, Illinois will expand its testing capabilities to two additional labs beyond Cook County in central and southern parts of the state.