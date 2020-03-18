🔥Boss jailed after evading duty on 23.4 million cigarettes🔥

A construction firm boss was jailed for five years after evading duty on 23.4 million cigarettes.

leg Bolun, 39, and two others were caught unloading pallets from a lorry in Essex. 

Officers later discovered £840,000 at a garage owned by Bolun in Sydenham, Chelmsford crown court heard.

HMRC seized the cigarettes between November 2018 and July 2019.

Bolun had documents that detailed the purchase of tobacco worth £9.5 million in unpaid duty. 

Bolun was jailed after admitting excise fraud and possessing criminal cash.

Three accomplices received four years, two years and 12 months, suspended for two years, respectively.

