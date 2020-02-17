🔥Borussia Dortmund vs PSG preview: Champions League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in one of the most mouth-watering ties of the Champions League last-16 stage.

The Germans lost at this stage of the competition last season, to eventual runners-up Tottenham, and face a daunting task to reach the quarter-finals 12 months on. They warmed up with a 4-0 thrashing of Frankfurt.

PSG come into the game off the back of a remarkable 4-4 draw with Amiens but – with Ligue 1 effectively wrapped up again – their eggs are in the Champions League basket.

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

Prediction: Dortmund 3-2 PSG

Dortmund guarantee goals at the moment, with young gun Erling Haaland seemingly unable to not score. PSG are PSG so pose their own significant threat. This should be an absolute corker.

Tickets

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Dortmund wins: 0

Draws: 2

PSG wins: 0

Dortmund and PSG have faced each other in the Champions League twice before, in the 2009/10 group stage when both games ending in draws.

Team news

Dortmund are missing both Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney, with Julian Brandt unlikely to be fit. Erling Haaland should lead the line, supported by Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard.

For the visitors, Neymar is expected to shake off a rip injury to start alongside Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi. Angel Di Maria, enjoying his best season in years, in just behind.

