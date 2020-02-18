🔥Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

The Champions League returns from its winter exodus tonight as the first round of knockout games get underway.

In what looks a mouth-watering clash between two of Europe’s most exciting sides, Borussia Dortmund welcome French champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

PSG are under pressure to finally convert their domestic dominance into silverware on the biggest stage after years of underachievement in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Here’s how you can follow all of the action tonight…

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7.15pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off time.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

