🔥Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League live commentary stream for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris-Saint Germain.

Dortmund lost at this stage of the competition last season, to eventual runners-up Tottenham, and face a daunting task to reach the quarter-finals 12 months on.

They warmed up with a 4-0 thrashing of Frankfurt, while PSG come into the game off the back of a remarkable 4-4 draw with Amiens. With Ligue 1 effectively wrapped up, their eggs are in the Champions League basket.

You can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-18T14:58:42.046Z

Standard Sport prediction: Dortmund 3-2 PSGDortmund guarantee goals at the moment, with young gun Erling Haaland seemingly unable to not score. PSG are PSG so pose their own significant threat. This should be an absolute corker.

2020-02-18T14:57:26.826Z

Dortmund to follow ‘Barcelona model’Midfielder Axel Witsel pointed to Dortmund’s goalless draw with Barcelona in the group stage — a rare case of competent defending prior to Emre Can’s arrival from Juventus — as “the model” to follow.Reuters”Tomorrow we’re going to have to be really compact, play as a team all together and really strong,” Witsel said. “We were against Frankfurt more aggressive in a good way. Straight away when we lost the ball we really wanted to recover the ball and play forward and it’s one of the things we will have to do tomorrow.”

2020-02-18T14:55:21.630Z

Team news: Neymar set to returnNeymar is set to return for Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund as the French champion try to end a three-year run of defeats in the Champions League’s last 16.The Brazilian forward has missed four games with a rib injury, most recently the 4-4 league draw with Amiens on Saturday.AFPBut coach Thomas Tuchel told a news conference on Monday that Neymar is fit again and will play, unless he has a setback in training.”If we have Neymar on the field, we have the self-confidence,” Tuchel said. “It changes everything for us.”

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-18T14:53:40.940Z

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Champions League live commentary stream for Borussia Dortmund vs PSG.

Can’t see the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris-Saint Germain LIVE: Champions League commentary stream blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.