🔥Borussia Dortmund Tifo: Behind the scenes as Ultras create stunning display for Eintracht Frankfurt clash🔥

Borussia Dortmund fans have developed a reputation for creating a number of the most stunning tifos in world football.

Several of the Yellow Wall’s iconic displays have gone before, with notable efforts marking their Champions League triumph in 1997 and their run to the European Cup final under Jurgen Klopp in 2013.

But few have been as stunning as their Valentine’s Day tifo ahead Friday’s thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. The dramatic visual, created by Ultras group “The Unity”, showed the Dortmund cityscape with its famous coat of arms serving as a backdrop.

A timelapse then shows how the red and white behind the coat of arms changes to black and yellow before the club crest is held up behind depictions of a number of iconic buildings that can be seen across the city.

Those include the Hoesch Museum, Dortmund U-Tower and the Florian Tower, while a message running beneath the display read: “Big city of Dortmund, my dream.”

The display was unveiled ahead of kick-off and helped promote the atmosphere which inspired the side to a thumping 4-0 win over Frankfurt.

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland were among the scorers as the hosts moved to within three points of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

In the video at the top of the article, you can see how much planning and effort went into ‘The Unity’s’ latest iconic display…