🔥Borrowing on this scale is a huge economic gamble — but one we must take🔥

When the state steps in to pay people’s wages, when otherwise bankrupt companies are offered loans to keep them alive, and when the Chancellor is prepared to borrow without limit, you know we’re living in unusual times. The economic policies being adopted by Rishi Sunak — and by his peers in many other countries — are designed to build bridges over the economic chasm being created by Covid-19. Governments around the world hope they can keep our economic and financial networks alive — even if those networks have to be placed on indefinite life support — in order to connect our old, carefree, pre-virus world with a post-virus one in which our lives can begin to return to normal.

This is a gamble, but it is a gamble worth taking. If our economic networks are destroyed as part of the collateral damage associated with the fight against Covid-19, hopes of a subsequent “V”-shaped economic rebound will come to nothing. Living standards will be permanently lower, unemployment permanently higher and, thanks to depressed asset prices, future pensioners permanently poorer.

There are many issues still to be resolved — how, for example, to help the self-employed — but there is one principle that has to be adhered to come what may — whatever happens, governments will have to borrow more than they’ve ever dreamed of doing outside of wartime. It’s not so much the end of austerity but, instead, the beginnings of a massive bailout by the state. The moral case for doing so is compelling. Fighting coronavirus will save thousands of lives, but protecting the economy will save millions of livelihoods.

Yet ramping up public debt is not without risk — one reason why, in normal times, governments use fiscal rules to keep themselves financially chaste. Too much borrowing today can lead to too much in the way of austerity, default or inflation tomorrow. During the eurozone crisis, Greece experienced more than its fair share of austerity, and eventually staged a partial default. Spain, Portugal and Ireland also had to hunker down fiscally. The UK had its own borrowing problems in the Seventies, suffering the ultimate ignominy of an IMF bailout in 1976. And, after the Treaty of Versailles, Germany and Austria succumbed to hyperinflation thanks to a combination of excessive post-First World War debts and reparations

Whether or not investors know the precise details of these — and other — episodes, they are instinctively more than a little nervous about what might ultimately transpire. The logic of social suppression in the absence of an effective vaccination or antiviral drugs has left them fearing not only an imminent economic collapse, but the absence of any subsequent recovery. And investors are now being asked to stump up for the construction of an economic bridge, the span of which cannot possibly be known at this stage. It’s the kind of uncertainty that’s enough to spook even the most forgiving of bond vigilantes — one reason why, even as we head towards global recession, borrowing costs for governments have been rising, not falling.

In the near term, these pressures can be absorbed in two important ways.

The first is for central banks to guarantee to buy newly issued bonds with newly-minted money in the event that other investors are unwilling to do so. The Bank of England has effectively done just that. The second is to prevent a currency from going into freefall on the foreign exchanges in response to fears of excessive newly minted money. The best way to do that is to discourage investors from hoovering up as many “safe” US dollars as they can get their hands on. That requires the US Federal Reserve to print as many dollars as the rest of the world wants in these difficult times. It may even be that central banks will have to directly buy corporate bonds — where yields have spiked in recent days — and equities if financial markets continue to be incredibly unstable.

In normal times, these kinds of broad-brush asset purchases are in no way desirable — capital markets are supposed to signal where capital should go to, and where it should be taken from. Currently, however, none of that is important. The priority is keeping as many companies alive as possible, no matter how great or small. And there’s a simple reason for that. Markets cannot possibly work out whether businesses are truly “going concerns” in an environment in which far too many of them are in danger of toppling into the Covid-19 chasm that lies below.

Let’s imagine, however, that the bridge is built and that, in time, we find our way to the other side. The good news is many of the businesses that might otherwise have gone under would have survived. Workers who might otherwise have lost their jobs would be gainfully employed. Homeowners who might otherwise have defaulted on their mortgage payments would still be in their homes.

Seen this way, a big increase in government debt is the least of our worries. In effect, we are asking our future selves to bail out our current selves. And if our current selves are collectively able to finance bridge-building, our future selves will have a lot to thank us for.

There is one other potential benefit. After the First World War, governments ended up in vast amounts of debt. In the Twenties and Thirties, those debts contributed to economic, financial and political chaos. The experience after the Second World War was fundamentally different. The US benefited from civilian applications of the huge technological strides made during the war, western Europe entered an economic “golden age” thanks in part to post-war reconstruction, and the UK — even while still burdened with rationing — was able to build a National Health Service.

None of this would have been possible, however, without the international co-operation that allowed economies to flourish. As they battle against a virus that threatens us all, our scientists are reminding us of just how important such co-operation can be.

Stephen King (@kingeconomist) is HSBC’s Senior Economic Adviser and author of Grave New World (Yale)