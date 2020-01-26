🔥Boris to light up Westminster red, white and blue to celebrate Brexit day🔥

Boris Johnson has unveiled the Government’s full plans to mark Brexit day.

The Prime Minister will deliver a special address to the nation to mark the historic day.

Downing Street will be illuminated with a light display designed to symbolise the ‘strength and unity’ of the UK’s four nations.

Union flags will line Parliament Square and the Mall, while Government buildings on Whitehall will be lit up in red, white and blue throughout the evening.

A countdown clock will also be projected onto Number 10’s black bricks from 10pm on January 31.

The PM will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in the north of England on Friday, while he and his ministers will use this week to meet people and businesses across the UK.

Mr Johnson will host another edition of his ‘People’s PMQs’ on Facebook on Wednesday, and children will be invited to Downing Street on Thursday where they will be given the chance to ask the PM about the UK’s future.

And the new commemorative 50p coin to mark Britain’s departure will enter circulation on Friday.

Mr Johnson said: ‘Next Friday marks an important moment in the history of our United Kingdom.

‘No matter how you voted in 2016, it is the time to look ahead with confidence to the global, trail-blazing country we will become over the next decade and heal past divisions.

‘That is what I will be doing on January 31 and I urge everyone across the UK to do the same.’

The day after Britain’s departure, the Government’s new ‘Ready to Trade’ campaign will launch in 17 cities across 13 countries outside the EU as the UK seeks to build future trading relationships.

Adverts will be placed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UAE and the USA.

On Monday, a campaign with the message ‘This Friday the UK leaves the EU’ will launch, urging businesses and citizens to check for any changes they need to make ahead of January 2021 – when the transition period will have come to an end.