🔥Boris Johnson's new Cabinet gathers for first meeting after brutal reshuffle🔥

Boris Johnson’s new-look Cabinet has gathered in Downing Street after he mercilessly wielded the axe in a savage reshuffle.

The prime minister ousted a number of high profile names while Sajid Javid was pushed into quitting as Chancellor in an acrimonious spat over special advisers .

Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Theresa Villiers, Geoffrey Cox and Julian Smith were the most notable figures to be ousted.

There were a number of promotions and shifts to coincide with the sackings. Rising star Rishi Sunak, who had been chief secretary to the Treasury, replaced Mr Javid in Number 11.

Alok Sharma was promoted from international development to become the new business secretary.

He will also be minister for the COP26 UN climate summit, which is due to take place in Glasgow in November.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan joined the Cabinet as international development secretary, following serving as a defence minister.

Oliver Dowden became a full Cabinet member as culture secretary, while George Eustice was promoted to Environment Secretary from his previous role in the same department.

Brandon Lewis was appointed as Northern Ireland secretary, replacing the axed Mr Smith.

Former Brexit minister Suella Braverman returned to the Government as attorney general.

Ex-Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has replaced Mr Sunak as chief secretary to the Treasury.

Amanda Milling was made Conservative Party chairman and she will attend Cabinet as a minister without portfolio.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt returns to Government as paymaster general in the Cabinet Office.

