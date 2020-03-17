🔥Boris Johnson's dad Stanley refuses to rule out pub visit despite government advice🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson’s father has said he would “go to a pub” if needed, despite government advice to avoid them while the UK battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning show, Stanley Johnson admitted he would defy guidance issued just yesterday by his son, the Prime Minister, to steer clear of bars, restaurants, and theatres to stop “non-essential contact”.

The government has stopped short of ordering pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops closed, however.

“Of course I’ll go to the pub if I need to go to a pub,” the 79-year-old told This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

When asked by Schofield what the Prime Minister would think of such a stance, Johnson added: “He said we should avoid going to pubs but if I had to go to a pub I’d go to a pub.”

Stanley Johnson is among those deemed to be most vulnerable to Covid-19, which poses a particular danger to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK to date, but the actual number of cases is estimated to be far higher. The number of people who have died with the virus in the UK has meanwhile reached 55.

Amid the continued surge in cases, the government is reportedly readying to ask those over 70 to soon self-isolate for a period of up to four months for their own “self-protection”.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, the Prime Minister said it looked as if the UK was “now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve” in the number of coronavirus cases.

“​Without drastic action, cases could double every 5 or 6 days,” he warned. “​Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel.”