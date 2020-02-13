🔥Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle: The 8 key players who have been sacked🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A number of high-profile MPs have been sacked during Boris Johnson’s much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

It is the Prime Minister’s first major shake-up since leading the Conservative Party to a win in the December election.

Big names have been axed and hirings are underway with hopeful contenders seen coming and going from Number 10.

The shock resignation of Sajid Javid has also raised questions about Mr Johnson’s future plans.

What prompted the reshuffle?

A new generation of ministers are wanted at Number 10 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

February’s reshuffle will not be as dramatic previous reshuffles, such as Mr Johnson’s so-called Valentine’s Day Eve massacre after he took over as Prime Minister from Theresa May, when 15 Cabinet ministers were sacked.

However there will be an emphasis on bringing in new blood.

There has previously been an emphasis on putting rising stars in junior ministerial roles to give them the experience to take key roles in future.

It was reported that Mr Johnson wanted to cut down the size of the Cabinet and bring onboard more women MPs.

Who was sacked in Boris Johnson’s latest Cabinet reshuffle?

A number of Cabinet members have been sacked

Julian Smith

Julian Smith was the chief whip and one of Theresa May’s allies and was said to not be fully entrenched within Mr Johnson’s team.

The Skipton and Ripon MP spoke out against Mr Johnson’s Brexit strategy in the autumn prior to the election and has been rumoured for the chop since then.

However, as Northern Ireland Secretary he was able to secure the deal which led to the return of the Stormont assembly.

The former businessman was respected in Northern Ireland and viewed by the country as a good minister.

But tensions between Mr Smith and Mr Johnson were always going to make him a target.

Andrea Leadsom

Leadsom was one of the MPs to get the chop (AFP via Getty Images)

The former Conservative leadership candidate and senior Brexiteer has been removed from her role as Business Secretary.

She has served in the Cabinet since 2016 and was one of two contenders in the Tory leadership election, alongside Esther McVey, who has also been sacked.

At the end of Mrs May’s term, Ms Leadsom became leader of the Commons and made headlines with an ongoing feud between herself and Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Ms Leadsom was at the forefront of modernising the process for which people working in Whitehall could report cases of bullying and sexual harassment.

Her replacement is likely to be someone who Mr Johnson has faith in to properly prepare companies for Brexit and the inevitable custom checks to follow.

Esther McVey

McVey is out (PA)

The former GMTV presenter turned politician is a fan of blue-collar conservatism and a Brexiteer.

She has entered and exited the Commons and Cabinet on a number of occasions.

Under Mrs May she was promoted to Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. She gained criticism for “misleading” parliament over Universal Credit.

She launched her bid to be leader of the Conservatives in 2019 but had little success.

Theresa Villiers

Britain’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Theresa Villiers arrives at Downing Street (REUTERS)

Vote Leave campaigner and one of the most senior female Tory politicians, Ms Villiers has been MP for 15 years.

She had been Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for six months before being ousted.

She debuted as an MP on former Prime Minister David Cameron’s front bench as Transport Minister and then Northern Ireland minister.

She has been a vocal critic of the Heathrow Airport expansion.

Geoffrey Cox QC

Mr Johnson says goodbye to Mr Cox (AFP via Getty Images)

The Attorney General was rumoured to have fallen out of favour with Mr Johnson for his condescending behaviour in Cabinet and was not considered a “team player”.

He is a former barrister and entered the Commons under Mrs May and is the highest earning MP.

He has defended tax havens and acted on behalf of companies in British-run Cayman Islands.

Chris Skidmore

The Kingswood MP plans to spend more time as a dad (Getty Images)

Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore has been sacked from his post as Universities and Science minister.

He announced the news by posting a picture of himself with his baby daughter writing: “Got a promotion in the #reshuffle to be a better dad with more time to spend with this gorgeous little one.”

Nusrat Ghan

Ms Ghani is no longer Transport Minister (Matt Writtle)

As Transport Minister, Ms Ghani had been tipped to get the new job overseeing HS2 but has been subsequently sacked without explanation.

George Freeman

George Freeman (PA Images)

Seen as a moderate Conservative, Mr Freeman was Mrs May’s former policy chief. He is not tipped for any other Cabinet office. He tweeted that he was sad to be “on my bike”.

Resignations

Savid Javid

The shock announcement was made just before midday (AFP via Getty Images)

The Chancellor has resigned from his position because of an apparent row with Mr Johnson over advisers.

The news was confirmed shortly before midday after Mr Javid was seen entering No 10.

A source close to Mr Javid said he was told to “fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers”.

The tensions appear to be between Mr Javid and Mr Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings.