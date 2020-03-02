🔥Boris Johnson: We must prepare for a significant expansion in coronavirus cases🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has warned of a significant expansion in the number of coronavirus cases blighting the UK.

His comments come as the toll across Britain reached 40 earlier today.

The prime minister said he believes it is “much more likely than not” that the UK will face a “challenge” from coronavirus in the coming weeks or months.

“The most important thing now is that we prepare against a possible, very significant expansion of coronavirus in the UK population – that’s clearly on the cards,” he told the BBC.

“It is in my view much more likely than not that we will face a challenge in the weeks, months ahead…

“You’ve got to consider the realistic possibility that there is now going to be a significant expansion in the number of cases.”

He said it was difficult to speculate on the exact numbers which could be hit.

The PM insisted the Government would do “everything we can” to “address the problem and to stop the spread of the disease”.

Asked if schools would be closed and big events cancelled, Mr Johnson said: “What we’ve got is a range of calibrated responses – the measures that you have mentioned are on that list.

“The issue will be when and how and with what logic to deploy them.”

