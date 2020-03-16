🔥Boris Johnson urges people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres to stop spread of coronavirus in the UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

People should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Prime Minister has warned.

Boris Johnson said “drastic action” is needed to tackle the fast spread of coronavirus across the UK and increased social distancing measures will be introduced.

“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel,” he said.

“You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”

The PM made the comments at a press conference (PA)

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Mr Johnson said London appeared to be “a few weeks ahead” of other areas and urged people in the capital to pay special attention to the measures.

He also said anyone living in a household with somebody who has either a persistent cough or temperature must now also isolate themselves for 14 days.

The announcement comes after the Prime Minister faced criticism for not moving quickly enough from other world leaders.

