🔥Boris Johnson urges 'calm' over coronavirus crisis after number of cases in UK rises🔥

Boris Johnson has urged for the British public to be “confident and calm” over coronavirus with the number of cases in the UK rising.

The Prime Minister praised the response of the NHS and said anyone concerned should “simply follow their advice”.

His comments came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the virus “will get worse before it gets better”.

Mr Hancock announced greater powers and funding to tackle the outbreak in a Commons statement, telling MPs: “Dealing with this disease is a marathon, not a sprint. The situation will get worse before it gets better.”

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in London (AFP via Getty Images)

Asked during a visit to Birmingham how concerned the public should feel in the wake of Mr Hancock’s statement, the PM said: “I think it’s very important everybody should be confident.

“We are a great country, we have got a fantastic NHS, we have got fantastic doctors and advice, and they should simply take the advice of the NHS.

“People have every reason to be confident and calm about all that kind of thing… all the coronavirus, and any threats from disease.”

It comes as the number of people tested for the disease in the UK hit 1,358 on Tuesday afternoon.

Two prisoners at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire are being tested for the illness and are being held in isolation.

One of the men is understood to have been recently transferred from a Thai jail. They are both reported to be suffering flu-like symptoms.

Earlier on Tuesday, the so-called coronavirus ‘super-spreader’ also opened up about his ordeal.

Fifty-three-year-old Steve Walsh, who is believed to have unwittingly infected 11 other people after contracting the deadly disease in Singapore, is currently in quarantine in hospital in London.

He is thought to have passed on the virus after stopping off at a chalet in France on his way back to Britain.

The World Health Organisation also announced the new coronavirus will be called COVID-19 after the number of global fatalities passed 1,000.

On new powers to force people to remain in quarantine, Mr Hancock: “The powers are proportionate and will help us slow down the transmission of the virus and make it easier for NHS and public health staff to do their jobs.”

He announced new capital funding for the NHS if they need to create “further isolation areas and other necessary facilities”.

The Health Secretary also said the risk to the public “remains moderate” and the eight patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK are receiving “expert care”.

Tracing those who have been in contact with the first four cases is “now complete” and tracing those who have been in contact with the remaining four cases is ongoing, he told MPs.

The inmates were being kept in isolation in their cells while access was restricted to their wing, according to Sky News.