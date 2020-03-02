🔥Boris Johnson under fresh pressure to probe Priti Patel 'bully' claim🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Prime Minister must “immediately” investigate the allegations of bullying engulfing the Home Office, the chair of one of the most powerful Commons committees said today.

Sir Philip Rutnam, the Home Office’s most senior official, resigned on Saturday accusing Home Secretary Priti Patel of leading a campaign to oust him and vowing to sue for constructive dismissal. Ms Patel has previously denied mistreating staff.

Senior MP Yvette Cooper today said the allegations were “really serious” and urged Boris Johnson not to wait for an employment tribunal to investigate.

She told the Standard: “They need to be investigated immediately. The Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary need to investigate this now, not just drift and wait until the employment tribunal sits.

“Otherwise the Home Office will be dysfunctional and distracted for months and its work is far too important for that.”

Yvette Cooper urged Boris Johnson not to wait for an employment tribunal to investigate (Getty images)

The Labour MP is chair of the powerful cross-party Home Affairs Select Committee, which scrutinises the Home Office. An MP for 23 years, former minister Ms Cooper said she had never seen anything like this before and added: “The Home Office appears to be in a complete mess.

“I am flabbergasted that both Priti Patel and Boris Johnson have allowed it to reach this crisis point.”

Sir Philip claimed he received allegations that Ms Patel’s conduct towards employees included “swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands”.

Mr Johnson responded to the claims over the weekend by saying he “absolutely” has confidence in Ms Patel.

He said she was a “fantastic” Home Secretary and he was also “full of admiration” for the civil service.

Former Tory minister Damian Green told BBC Radio’s Today programme that the case was “clearly a clash of two strong personalities.”

Asked if he was suggesting Whitehall was resisting the agenda of a radical government, Mr Green said: “I do know from my own experience that, yes, that can happen.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said it takes “all allegations of misconduct seriously.”