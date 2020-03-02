🔥Boris Johnson to unveil UK's coronavirus battle plan as he warns 'highly likely' spread will accelerate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson is set to unveil the UK’s coronavirus battle plan as he said it was “highly likely” the illness would spread more widely in the coming days and weeks.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government was “ready to take necessary steps” to contain the disease and said “every possible preparation” was being made.

He will launch the plan on Tuesday at a Downing Street press conference, alongside the chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Mr Johnson said: “It is highly likely coronavirus will spread more widely in the coming days and weeks, which is why we’re making every possible preparation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with staff in a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have agreed a plan, which I will set out in detail today, so if the virus should spread, we are ready to take necessary steps to contain it and protect the most vulnerable.

“But we can all continue to do our bit to fight this virus – by washing our hands with soap and water for the length of time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.”

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the UK on Monday night stood at 39.

While the exact details remain unclear, measures are expected to include a “war room” being set up in the Cabinet Office to bring together communications experts and scientists from across Government, and the NHS to roll out a public information campaign.

Londoners wear coronavirus masks – in pictures

Unnecessary travel may be discouraged and working from home encouraged if the virus spreads, as part of a “social distancing” strategy to delay the peak of the outbreak until later in the year when the weather is warmer.

Retired doctors and nurses could be asked to return to work, and emergency indemnity coverage could be provided for healthcare workers.

Whitehall departments will have a designated ministerial virus lead to oversee the response to the global threat of the virus – such as on schools or businesses.

A girl wearing a protective face mask in London (REUTERS)

A major public information campaign will be launched later in the week setting out how the public can help to limit the spread of the virus, including washing hands regularly with soap and water.

And legislation allowing the Government to use extra powers to help control the virus is expected to go through Parliament by the end of the month.

In a piece for the Evening Standard on Monday , Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government was still working on containment of the virus in the UK, where people are identified and their close contacts traced.

“But we are realistic about the fact that globally cases are rising and we may not be able to rely on it forever, especially if coronavirus becomes more widespread in Europe,” he added.

“The next phase is delay. We will move to this phase if the global situation makes containing the virus impossible.”