🔥Boris Johnson threatens to 'walk away' from Brexit talks with EU over trade if things don't move quickly🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has ratcheted up a growing trade clash with the EU by threatening to “walk away” from post-Brexit talks if they do not move quickly enough.

The Government’s trade mandate, outlined today, suggests Britain could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June – unless there is the “broad outline” of a deal.

Crunch talks to assess progress is scheduled for June and the negotiation guidelines envisage the “broad outline of an agreement” by then.

This would be “rapidly finalised” by September, the Government hopes.

“If that does not seem to be the case at the June meeting, the Government will need to decide whether the UK’s attention should move away from negotiations and focus solely on continuing domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion,” the guidelines state.

This page is being updated.