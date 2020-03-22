🔥Boris Johnson threatens 'restrictions on people's movement' if public do not exercise responsibly when outdoors amid coronavirus crackdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to exercise responsibly when outside or ‘new measures’ will follow

Mr Johnson said that the ability to go outdoors for exercise was extremely important for physical and mental wellbeing but that people needed to do it “responsibly”.

“Many many people do not have access, let’s face it, to private green spaces where they can do that and that’s why parks, open spaces are so absolutely crucial for our country and for our society,” he said.

“But when we do that we have to do that responsibly… my message is you’ve got to do this in line with the advice, you’ve got to follow the social distancing rule – keep two metres apart.

“Otherwise if you don’t do it responsibly… as you suggest there is going to be no doubt that we will have to bring forward further measures and we are certainly keeping that under constant review.”

People have flocked to the parks (Reuters)

On any “further measures” that may have to be taken on social distancing, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very very actively in the next 24 hours.

“We need to think about the kind of measures we’ve seen elsewhere – other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people’s movements altogether, now as I say I don’t want to do that.

“It’s so important that that pleasure and that ability is preserved but it can only really be preserved if everybody acts responsibly and conforms with those principles of staying apart from one another and social distancing.

“If we can’t do that then, yup, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring forward tougher measures.”

