🔥Boris Johnson struggles with A-level maths problems during school visit🔥

The Prime Minister struggled with advanced mathematical problems in a classroom today and we don’t blame him.

Footage showed Boris Johnson scratching his head when he was shown calculations on a whiteboard at King’s College London Mathematics School.

Several A-level students did their best to explain the complex formulas to the Conservative leader but he just did not get it.

Mr Johnson was at King’s Maths School to launch his new ‘Global Talent’ visa, which will replace the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) from February 20.

The new scheme will enable UK-based research projects that have received recognised prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Applicants will not need a job offer before arriving in the UK under the visa and it will provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed on the route.

Unlike the current scheme, it will not have an upper limit of applicants and will accept endorsements from a wider pool of organisations.

It will be managed by the UK Research and Innovation quango to enable UK-based research projects that have received recognised prestigious grants and awards to recruit global talent.

Mr Johnson hinted the model could be extended to other bodies overseeing industries relying on low-skilled labour.

‘What we want to have is a system that is responsive to the needs of the UK economy in all its dimensions,’ he replied when asked about the possibility.

‘So, yes, there will be sectors like agriculture or retail, hospitality, whatever, that do need to continue to attract low-skilled workers, but we want to make sure that’s done very much on the basis of jobs they have to come to here in the UK.’

But questions have been raised over the ‘Global Talent’ scheme because the 2,000-applicant cap that the previous visa system had was never met.

The PM responded: ‘There are more and more people who want to come and study in the UK and work in the UK and what we are saying to the world is as we come out of the EU we are going to be open not just to talent from the EU – we will be, of course – but we want to attract mathematical and scientific talent from around the world.

‘The UK is the number one capital for research for universities and we want to really intensify our lead.’

The Government also announced a £300 million investment to fund experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research over the next five years.

It will double funding for new PhDs and boost the number of maths fellowships and research projects.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the ‘Global Talent’ scheme was ‘nothing more than a marketing gimmick’.