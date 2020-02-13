🔥Boris Johnson set to shake up top team with Cabinet reshuffle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson will shake up his top team with a Cabinet reshuffle today.

The prime minister is expected to make a number of changes to his ministerial team, though the switch-up is likely to mark a less significant change than some had expected.

He made a small number of alterations towards the end of last year, with his next moves set to be more substantial.

Senior adviser to the PM Dominic Cummings eluded to wanting sweeping changes earlier this week, when he suggested characters from superhero cartoon PJ Masks could do a better job than the current ensemble.

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Boris Johnson, is seen outside Downing Street i (REUTERS)

However, senior ministers including Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab are all expected to stay in place.

Grant Shapps has also been confirmed to stay on as transport secretary.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is expected to stay in his position (REUTERS)

“The Prime Minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for government now and in the future,” said a Number 10 source.

“He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years.

“He will reward those MPs who have worked hard to deliver on this Government’s priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year.”

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel in the Commons (AP)

Geoffrey Cox, the attorney general, is thought to be at risk of removal and said he would be “uncomplaining” if he were to be replaced – though said he would “eagerly” embrace his position if he were spared.

Ben Wallace, defence secretary, said such reshuffles can be “brutal”.

Under threat: Geoffrey Cox could lose his job (AFP via Getty Images)

However, amid speculation he could be at risk, he said he thinks his experiences “hopefully” qualify him for the job.

Andrea Leadsom, business secretary, and Theresa Villiers, environment secretary, are also both seen as vulnerable to the axe.

Nicky Morgan, who has served as culture secretary as a peer, is also likely to leave her post, having been seen as a stop gap offering stability at the beginning of the PM’s tenure.

Defence minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, former Brexit minister Suella Braverman and Gillian Keegan are all seen as potential new members of the Cabinet.

Alok Sharma is expected to be promoted from his current Cabinet post at International Development and paymaster general Oliver Dowden, who already attends Cabinet, is also in line for a bigger job.

The first meeting of the new grouping is expected to take place on Friday.