🔥Boris Johnson says UK 'can change the tide' in fight coronavirus in next 12 weeks🔥

Boris Johnson has said the united kingdom can “turn the tide” in the fight coronavirus within the next 12 weeks.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Mr Johnson urged visitors to take the social distancing steps the federal government has outlined.

He said: “We are able to turn the tide next 12 weeks and I’m confident we are able to send coronavirus packing in this country – only when we take the steps we’ve outlined.

“That’s how we’re likely to decrease the peak, as soon as we’ve achieved that then your scientific progress that we’re making will really begin to enter into play.”

More follows…

